Susanne Ruhnke

Susanne Ruhnke

Susanne Ruhnke

The Pierre community has lost one of its dynamic icons, Susanne Marie Ruhnke, "Grandma Sue," 73, passed away Tuesday, July 26, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be held Monday, August 1 from 5-7 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapel. A celebration of her life will be held Tuesday, August 2, 1 p.m. at Lutheran Memorial, 320 E. Prospect Avenue, Pierre, SD.

To send flowers to the family of Susanne Ruhnke, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 1
Visitation
Monday, August 1, 2022
5:00PM-7:00PM
Isburg Funeral Chapels
439 S. Pierre St.
Pierre, SD 57501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 2
Service
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
1:00PM
Lutheran Memorial Church
320 E Prospect Ave
Pierre, SD 57501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Load comments