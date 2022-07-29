The Pierre community has lost one of its dynamic icons, Susanne Marie Ruhnke, "Grandma Sue," 73, passed away Tuesday, July 26, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be held Monday, August 1 from 5-7 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapel. A celebration of her life will be held Tuesday, August 2, 1 p.m. at Lutheran Memorial, 320 E. Prospect Avenue, Pierre, SD.
Susanne was born December 7, 1948, in Pierre to William and Marian Brumbaugh. A graduate from Riggs High School Class of 1967, she spent her entire life in the Pierre area, working in various roles while raising her family.
Susanne married Jerry Snyder in 1965, from this marriage two children were born, Shannon and Shauna. In August 21, 1971, she married Dennis Winters and Chad and Sarah were born into this union. Susanne married her current husband, David Ruhnke, September 5, 1992. His children, Angela and Walter were added to the family.
Hundreds of individuals were blessed with Susanne's many talents including her cooking, joy of entertaining, gardening and an impeccable eye for home and event design. When she wasn't sharing her many talents, she enjoyed following the progress and successes of her ten beloved grandchildren.
Susanne is survived by her husband, David, brother Mike Brumbaugh (wife Kathy) of Aberdeen, half sister Sherry Kelly of Pierre, half sister Janice Denton of Houston, Texas, daughter Shauna Hoffman of Cape Girardeau, son Chad Winters (wife Emberly) of Santa Fe, New Mexico, daughter Sarah Sonnenschein (husband Taylor) of Pierre, half son Walter Ruhnke of Pierre (wife Bonnie); Her beloved grandchildren Taylor, Madison, and Carter Hoffman, John Winters, Sawyer and Sutton Sonnenschein, Wesley Zilverberg, LizBeth Crosby, Lorelei and Logan Ruhnke.
Susanne was proceed in death by her parents, William and Marian Brumbaugh, brother Bill Brumbaugh, and son Shannon Snyder.
To send flowers to the family of Susanne Ruhnke, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.