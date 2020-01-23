Suzanne Marie Pries, 82
Suzanne Marie Pries, of Pierre, passed away suddenly Tuesday, January 21st, 2020. A Memorial Visitation will be held Sunday, January 26th, 2020, at Pierre First United Methodist Church from 5:30-7:00pm, concluding with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm. A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, January 27th, at 10:00am at Pierre First United Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Pierre, SD.
Suzanne Marie Henkins was born March 7th, 1937, in Lame Deer, Montana, to Ellsworth and Lepha (Dodge) Henkins. Suzanne grew up on the Crow Agency Reservation with her three sisters, where her father was Superintendent of Crow Agency School. In 1947 Suzanne and her family moved to Pierre, where she would start her new home for the rest of her life. Graduating in 1955 from Pierre High School, where she was a cheerleader and Homecoming Queen.
Suzanne then went on to Northern State University, in Aberdeen. There she met the love of her life Roger Pries. After they finished their college education, they were married May 31st, 1957. They soon made their way to Pierre to start their careers and family. Suzanne started her teaching career in Stanley County Elementary. She then went on to Lincoln Elementary in Pierre and later to Jefferson Elementary, where she retired in 1998 with 35 years of teaching.
From her teaching career and from being on the sideline as a coach’s wife, and a member of the First United Methodist Church, she gained many friendships throughout the years. Her other passions were being a 50 year PEO member, singing in the Methodist Church Choir and Barbershop, visiting family and friends and traveling. Many summers were spent fishing with Rog on the Missouri River. In recent years her passion was picking up her three great- grandchildren from school and spending time with them.
Grateful to have shared her life: son Brent (Mona) Pries, Pierre; daughter Sarah (Casey) Coons, Arvada ,CO; Grandchildren Aaron (Ashley) Brewer; Zane (Sarah) Pries; RC Coons; great- grandchildren Jet, Lainee and Colt Brewer; Trale Pries; sisters Nancy (Bill) Tucker McLean, VA; Trish Hall McLean, VA; Della (Ron) Riis Dryden, NY; and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Roger; parents Ellsworth and Lepha Henkins; brother- in- law John Hall; and sister-in-law and brother- in- law Lynn and Phyllis Johnson.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.