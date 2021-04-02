Sylvia E. Sheppard

Sylvia E. Sheppard

Sylvia E. Sheppard 10/4/1936 – 3/31/2021

Preceded in death by husband, Larry; sons, Michael & Mark Sheppard.

Survived by daughters, Julie (Dennis) Kosiba & Lynn Sheppard; grandchildren, John, Mark, Christopher & April; 1 great grandson, Oliver.

Private family services to be held at a later date.

