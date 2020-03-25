Sylvia Emelia Ballew, 94
Sylvia Emelia Ballew, 94, of Pierre, was reunited with her husband Carl on March 23, 2020, when God called her home. Funeral Services for Sylvia will be broadcast live on our website at www.feigumfh.com at 10:00am, Friday, March 27, 2020. Reserve a “virtual” seat at her service by emailing us at myheartispresent@yahoo.com and we will place a heart and your name on an unfilled chair.
Sylvia was born on September 20, 1925, to Severt and Bertha (Ramsey) Bergeson at St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, SD. She grew up on the family farm attending school in Hayes, SD. She graduated from Pierre High School in 1944 and graduated from St. John’s School of Nursing in 1947. While in nurses training she met the one and only love of her life, Carl Ballew. They were united in marriage on December 4, 1949, and together had three children. Carl passed away in April of 1978.
Sylvia adored spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, taking bus trips with her daughter, gardening and working in the yard. She got so much joy from the little things in life — like a good cup of coffee and a handpicked garden tomato. Her daily joys were playing cards with friends and family, feeding the birds and reading the ‘Family Circus” comic in the daily newspaper. Sylvia made the BEST apple and lemon meringue pies. Her kind heart, comforting laugh and soft expressions filled the world with compassion and happiness. She was such a special person to so many people.
Sylvia is survived by her sons Roger (Pat) Ballew, Pierre, Mark (Diane) Ballew, Sioux Falls, and daughter Laura (Tom) Lock, Minot, ND. Grandchildren: Fran (Ken) Watson, Bellingham, WA, Corey (Kelly) Ballew, Sioux Falls, Brian (Emina) Ballew, Pierre, Todd (Marantz Hanshew) Lock, Minot, ND, Jennifer (Jesse Kramer) Lock, Minot, ND. Great Grandchildren: Carter, Collin, Adem and Aliya Ballew. And many nieces, nephews and cousins she cared deeply about. Those who met her at the gates of Heaven include her loving husband, parents and brother Art, as well as other family members and friends.
Her family would like to thank everyone for the prayers and support through this difficult time. We extend a special “thank you” to Hospice Home Care and the wonderful nurses who attended to her. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.