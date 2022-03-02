Sylvia Fuoss, 90, formerly of Pierre, died February 19, 2022, in Edina, Minnesota, from heart failure.
Sylvia, daughter of Harvey J. and Vera Weaver Hullinger, was born June 8, 1931, at Ida Mallett’s Nursing Home in Presho, SD. She grew up on a Lyman County farm, south of Vivian, and attended a rural elementary school. She lived with her sister, Betty (Erikson), a Platte, SD, teacher, to attend and graduate from high school.
She was united in marriage to Floyd H. Fuoss at Draper, SD, in 1949. Floyd and Sylvia had five children who grew up on their ranch north of Draper. Sylvia was active in school, church and community activities in Jones County and in Pierre, SD, when living there.
A non-traditional student, she earned her PhD from the University of Minnesota in 1994, while maintaining her involvement with the ranch. She worked as a Housing Specialist in the University Extension Service, and as a Research Scientist with the University, and later in private business.
Sylvia and Floyd sold their Jones County H Bar F ranch in 2006, retiring to the Prairie Creek Community in Sioux Falls. In 2018 they moved to the Twin Cities, closer to family. Floyd passed away November 29, 2020.
Sylvia and Floyd enjoyed life, both at work and at play. They were proud of their family’s Black Angus cattle, their certified seed production, and their homes. Sylvia was a weaver, knitter, sewer, and bridge player and enjoyed mentoring the many youths who lived and worked at the ranch.
Sylvia Fuoss was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Floyd, son, Glen, son-in-law, Jim Larson, two sisters, and four brothers-in-law. She is survived by children Kathleen Larson, Fort Mohave, AZ; Paul Fuoss (Ann Alexander), San Carlos, CA; Thea Longtin (Jeff), Bloomington, MN; Anita Fuoss, Pierre, SD; and daughter-in-law Teresa Fuoss, Vancouver, WA; five grandchildren: Sarah Fuoss, Darnell Dixon (Jeremy Favilla), Adaila Dixon (David Wrobleski), Corbin and Evan Fuoss; and five great-grandchildren: Jaxton Fuoss; Savanna, Tristen, and Leila Favilla; and Henry Wrobleski; sisters-in-law Vi Lightfield and Mary Ann Johnson, two nieces of Albany, NY, nine step-grandchildren, and the members of their families.
Burial will be in the Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date.
