Taytum Agard
Taytum Agard joined his dad in heaven on July 15th, 2020, at Avera St. Mary’s in Pierre.
A visitation will be held at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre from 5:00-7:00pm on Wednesday, July 22nd, with a graveside service at 11:00am on Thursday, July 23rd at the Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. If you plan on attending the visitation or graveside services, the wearing of a mask is suggested and please practice social distancing.
We will not get to see Taytum grow, but are very grateful for the time we had with him and the joy he brought our family. He was a baby on the move always kicking, moving and often getting the hiccups.
He made his family laugh when they would ride in the car because he always would move to his mom’s right side as far as possible. His siblings loved him very much and would often argue over who was going to get to hold him first. They would rub mom’s belly talking to him, letting them know they were there.
We all wish we would have had the chance to meet him and give him all the love and attention we wanted to give him.
Taytum is survived by his mom Terra, sister Taylee, three brothers Tayshaun, Tayton and Taymian. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents Alyce McGhee and Wesley Thompson Sr, paternal grandparent Lois Treetop, great-grandfather Melvin Thompson Jr and many aunts, uncles, cousins and all of those that loved him.
He is preceded in death by his father Bradley Agard, grandfather Willard Agard and great grandparents Dorothy and Vern Mcghee Sr., Mable Dicey Thompson, Evelyn Agard, Michael and Helen Treetop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.