Teena Marie Tople

Teena Tople, 62, of Pierre, died on Sunday, January 30, 202,2 at Avera St. Mary’s in Pierre. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 4th, at the Calvary United Pentecostal Church in Pierre. The service can be viewed on the church’s Facebook page.
Teena Marie was born on September 16, 1959, in Springfield, IL, to Alonzo and Alice Bowlin. At the age of 9 she was adopted by Rev. Jack and Phyllis Skibba. They moved to Pierre and she graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in 1977.
She married Steve Tople on June 4, 1977. Together they had 2 daughters; Rebecca Tople Dufek and LeeAnn Tople Wright.
Most of Teena’s life was spent working at various motels as a night auditor.
She later had two granddaughters Samantha Trinneer Ray and Alixis Trinneer, two grandsons Riley Dufek and Jayon Dufek, one grandson-in-law MichaelRay and one great granddaughter Brooklyn Stevenson.
Teena was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings: Charlie Bowlin, Marrie Bowlin and Martha Griffin, her son-in-law Jamie Trinneer, father-in-law Emil Tople and sister-in-law Faye Shoup.
Teena wanted to be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, a very good friend and someone who loved God.
To plant a tree in memory of Teena Tople as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.