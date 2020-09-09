Terrance Allen Walter, 70
Terrance (aka Terry, Wally, TW, and T-Dub) Allen Walter, 70, of Pierre, SD, passed away on September 8, 2020, after battling lung cancer. Services will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church with visitation from 10:00-11:00am. Interment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery. Terry’s service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.
Terrance Walter was born August 2, 1950, in Aberdeen; SD. Terry was the middle son of Vernon and Jean Walter. Terry grew up on a farm west of Groton, SD. He attended the rural Wilson School and later graduated with the Groton High School Class of 1968. Terry received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from NSU in 1972, and his Masters of Business Administration from USD in 1979.
Terry was athletic and enjoyed all sports, he grew up playing baseball starting with the James Jimmies team, (which was started by his Mother and other neighbor Moms), on to Teener and Legion years in Groton. Terry’s college years involved baseball as a pitcher for the teams on which he played. Terry joined the Army in 1972 and completed basic training at Ft. Leonardwood, MO. He then received advanced training at Ft. Sill, OK, before serving in South Korea and being honorably discharged in September of 1974.
Terry began employment in January 1975 with the SD Department of Revenue as an auditor. In 1984 he was appointed as the Director of the SD Division of Child Support and held that position until he retired in June of 2012. Through his leadership the SD Division of Child Support was recognized as the most effective performing state program in the nation for many years. Terry also received several national awards for his outstanding achievements.
Many of Terry’s friends will have long lasting memories of good times socializing, fishing and hunting along the Missouri River and other destinations. The past few winters Terry enjoyed time spent at South Padre Island, Texas.
Terry is survived by his son, Tate (Olivia) Walter, granddaughters Emma and Sophia, AZ, son Paul (Nichole) Walter of Groton, SD and son Alex Walter of Sioux Falls, SD. Terry’s mother Jean Walter of Groton also survives him along with his brothers, Merle (Nancy) Walter of Arlington and Robert (Vicki) Walter of Groton along with several nieces and nephews.
Memorials will be donated to the Pierre American Legion Post 8 Baseball Program. Condolences may be mailed in care of Paul Walters at 40448 129th St, Groton, SD 57445 or conveyed online at www.feigumfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.