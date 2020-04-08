Terry Barge, 94

Terry (Oswald Terrence) Barge was born December 21, 1925, in Ingalls, Kansas, to J.B. (Doc) Barge and Doris Byrne. Terry passed away, with family by his side, on April 2, 2020 in Sturgis, SD.
Terry enlisted in the Navy, as a Machinist Mate, May 2, 1944. After completing boot camp, Terry received his first assignment; the USS South Dakota Battleship. He served the last two years of the war in the Pacific including the surrender ceremony in Tokyo Bay. He was rightfully proud of his time on the South Dakota and loved to tell family and friends stories about that time in his life.
After his Honorable discharge, Terry moved to Pierre, SD where he worked on the Oahe Dam and later was in business for many years. In 1950, Terry married Vivian Marso and to this union they welcomed their daughter, Kayleen (Katie). They later divorced and in 1975, Terry married Carol Todd. Although he and Carol eventually divorced, they have remained close friends over the years.
Terry loved living on the Bad River in Fort Pierre and enjoyed time spent in his back yard, watching the boaters and fisherman. After he retired from business, he also enjoyed time spent working in a local flower shop. He was a great host and when family or friends came to visit, no matter how short the notice, he loved to treat his guests to his version of a “Bed and Breakfast”.
In 2016, he moved to Sturgis, SD to live with his daughter. This move was a great opportunity for him to spend time with and tell his stories to his grandkids and great-grandkids. He got such a kick out of them and trying to keep track of their activities. His laughter over the great-grandkids antics still echoes with us today. In May of 2019, Terry was named ‘Veteran of the Month’ for Meade County. He was very proud of this honor.
In August 2019, the family had to make the difficult decision to place Terry in a nursing home in Sturgis. He resided there until the time of his death.
Terry will always be remembered and loved by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Ramona Perfect, nieces Karen Perfect & Vicki Bailey, brother-in-law Gail Perfect, first wife Vivian Barge, son-in-law Steve Williams and granddaughter Sara Williams.
He is survived by his daughter Kayleen Williams, grandchildren Stephanie (Bill) Phillips, Christopher (Erin) Williams, Cory (Amanda) Williams, and six great-grandchildren, Kaden & Kylee Phillips, Carson & Andie Williams and Benson & Bowyn Williams, all of Sturgis. He is also survived by Carol Barge and special friend Mary Davidson, both of Pierre.
Terry will receive full graveside Military Honors at the Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials in Terry’s name may be sent to the Battleship South Dakota Memorial, PO Box 2974, Sioux Falls, SD 57101-2974 or online at https://southdakotabattleship.org/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.