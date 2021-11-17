Terry Dean Dryden, 62, died at his home on November 13, 2021. His memorial service will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Capitol Heights Baptist Church Pierre, SD.
Terry was born April 19, 1959, to H. Dean and Barb (McGannon) Dryden in Rapid City, SD. The family moved to Pierre in 1968, where Terry attended grade school, jr. high school, and graduated from Riggs Senior High in 1978.
Terry was an avid outdoorsman, loved to hunt, enjoyed fishing with his dad, and participated in many outdoor sports. Growing up, Terry was a member of the Pierre Swim Team, along with his younger sister Becky; he won many medals and trophies while on the team, including 1st place in swimming the Oahe Dam when he was just 15 years old.
Terry met his future wife, Colleen Blair, at the tender age of 14. They were married in August of 1982. To this union, three children were born: Cody Christopher, 1985, Blaire Elizabeth, 1987, and Nathaniel Dean, 1992. Terry and Colleen moved to Davis, CA, in 1985, shortly after the death of their 1st born son, returning to live in Pierre in 1994. Terry started work for St. Mary’s Hospital and worked there until 2019.
A special time in both Terry and Colleen’s life was when they publicly accepted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior, along with Terry’s parents Dean and Barb. All four were baptized by immersion on November 24, 1996, by friend and pastor Bart Bartel.
Terry is survived by his ex-wife Colleen of Pierre, his daughter Blaire (Kody) Bridger of Pierre, his son Nathan (Katie) of Pierre, two sisters Becky Bergeson of Pierre and Sue Mercer of Tucson, AZ, four grandchildren Kyler Bridger, Logan Bridger, and Hayden Bridger all of Pierre, and newborn granddaughter Kenna Dryden, of Pierre, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents Dean and Barb, two sisters Jane Poile and Carol Anderson, and his first-born son Cody Christopher.
Memorials may be directed to Pierre Junior Shooters and Countryside Hospice Support and Memory Center.
