Terry Dryden

Terry Dryden, 62, of Pierre, SD, died Saturday, November 13, 2021, at his home in Pierre.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Capitol Heights Baptist Church in Pierre, SD.

The memorial service can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

A full obituary will be posted in Thursday’s Capital Journal.

Service information

Nov 19
Memorial Service
Friday, November 19, 2021
11:00AM
Capitol Heights Baptist Church
1720 US-14 # 83
Pierre, SD 57501
