Terry Kent Woodward - December 30, 1940-January 8, 2020
Terry Kent Woodward passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, surrounded by family at CU Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, CO. Terry was born in Logan, UT, December 30, 1940, to Harry and Theone Woodward. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Jeanine, married 56 years, and daughters, Lisa (Lee) Tripp and Sherri Woodward; aunt, Vesta Johnson; sisters, Kaye (Gene) Whitehead, and Robin (Jay) Robinson and their families. He had many amazing long-time friends he enjoyed spending time with and who have been very supportive throughout his life.
Terry grew up in Pierre, SD, where he graduated in 1959 with 13 high school letters in football, basketball, track and choir. He was inducted into the Pierre High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997. He went on to play basketball at the University of Colorado and graduated with a B.S. in Education. Terry taught various subjects at North Jr, Palmer and Wasson High Schools in Colorado Springs, CO, for 30 years and coached basketball and track early in his career.
He owned the TY Ranch in Hot Springs, SD, and enjoyed spending time there in the summers with family and friends. He enjoyed working in his garage and doing metal and woodwork. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting and camping. He enjoyed following the Colorado Sports teams. Most importantly, he was a wonderful husband, father and friend.
Memorials in Terry’s name may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Pierre Educational Foundation, PO Box 94, Pierre, SD 57501. A family memorial will be in Hot Springs, SD, at a later date.
