Terry Lee Ludemann, 60, of Fort Pierre, SD, died Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. Visitation will be on Monday, November 22nd, from 5-7 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Fort Pierre. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, November 23rd, at 10:30 a.m. at the church, with interment to follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre. The service can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Terry, also known as “Bull” was born in Pierre, South Dakota, on May 20, 1961, to Allen and Margaret (Hambek) Ludemann in Pierre. He grew up in Fort Pierre and graduated from Stanley County High School in 1979.
Terry was an avid hunter, NASCAR fan and football fan. He loved to bet whether it was playing pinochle, pool, or bowling. He enjoyed western movies, with John Wayne being his favorite.
Terry took on the privilege of caring for his mother during her elderly years. He gave her the best care at his home until her passing. A special time in Terry’s life was when his nephew, Louis Burley, was born. They shared countless memories together and called each other “buddy” to the very end.
Terry was a very dedicated employee having served at the same business, WW Tire, Fort Pierre, for 41 years and towards the end of his employment he was the shop foreman. He made many lasting friendships with his coworkers, customers and friends using his famous line of “ole’ boy!”
Terry is survived by his siblings: Rick, Greg, Steve and Laurie, his nephews: Shad (Brandy) Ludemann and their children Alex and Stratton, Shawn (Sarah) Ludemann and their daughter, Rylan. Mikey (Amanda) Ludemann and their children; Christopher, Emma, Presley and Paxton, and Louis (Chantel Wren) Burley, and one great nephew Evan. He is also survived by aunts and uncles: Wayne and Lorraine Ludemann, Darrell Ludemann, Rose Hartshorn, Janie Frank and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Larry, aunts and uncles: Gloria Rust, John Hambek and Pat Hambek.
