Thelma (Olson) King
On January 14, 2022, Thelma (Olson) King, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 85 with her devoted husband at her side. There will be a visitation beginning at 5 p.m., Thursday January 20, at Feigum Funeral Home, with a prayer service to follow at 6 p.m. A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, January 21, to be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre, SD.
Thelma was born August 31, 1936, to Amandus and Cora (Jacobson) Olson. She grew up on the family farm outside Big Bend, WI, alongside her younger brother Roy. She graduated from Mukwonago High School in 1955. After high school, she attended Luther College in Decorah, IA, where she obtained her teaching certification.
Shortly thereafter, she met the love of her life at an ice cream shop in Tichigan, WI. It didn’t take Lowell King long to realize she was the lady for him, and after a brief courtship, they were married on July 18, 1959. After their marriage, they moved back to Lowell’s hometown of Blunt, SD, where they were blessed with three children: Trudie, Matt and Nancy.
Thelma loved children and taught most of her life in Blunt and the surrounding areas. She even went back to school and gained her teaching degree from Black Hills State University. In addition to teaching, she always seemed to have an odd job going on, and was very involved in the local Legion Auxiliary, LWML through Trinity Lutheran Church in Blunt, GFWC, and other local community projects. And as if all of that didn’t keep her busy enough, she was also known for her canning, baking pies and gardening.
For the past four years, Thelma was a resident of Edgewood Senior Living, in Pierre, SD. There she formed many friendships, among both residents and staff. This was reflected in the amazing quality of care they gave their “sweet little lady” right up until she passed away.
Thelma is survived by her loving husband, Lowell King (formerly of Blunt, SD), children Trudie Feldman (Blunt, SD), son Matt (Beth) King (Pierre, SD), daughter Nancy (Bob) Knutson (Wasilla, AK), grandchildren Angie, Shiloe, Nick, Whitney, Joe, Garrett, Ellen, Jens and Sassa, great-grandchildren Kylee, Dylan, Finnick and Jasmine, sister-in-law Patty Olson, and brother-in-law Garry (Kay) King.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, brother Roy Olson, son-in-law Thomas Feldman, and brothers-and-sisters in law Dorrie (David) O’Connor, Bud (Dona) King, Bob (Dixie) King, Chuck (Helen) King, Mary Ellen (Gary) Wipf and Marilyn Miller. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
