Thomas B. Piersol
Thomas B. Piersol, 88, passed away at home peacefully on January 3, 2022.
He was born to Harold G. and Charlotte Thomas Piersol in Royal, NE, on July 23, 1933. Tom served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953 to 1955 as a helicopter engine mechanic in Korea, Indochina and California. He married Judy Gregerson in Pierre, SD, in 1958, and two sons, David and Dale, were born in 1959 and 1960. Tom worked on the Oahe Dam in Pierre, and installed tile and carpet as well as other work. He worked for Klein’s Office Equipment in Pierre for 20 years. Tom and Judy divorced in 1986. Tom was active in the Pierre VFW, American Legion, Eagles, Masons, Eastern Star, and Carpenters Union, holding offices in many of these organizations including Commander for the VFW for which he was especially proud.
He met Bonnie Zebroski, who became his life partner for 35 years and, after selling both of their homes in Pierre, they found land and a home outside of Keystone, SD, in 1990 where they have lived since. Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons, grandchildren and friends. Attending the Rendezvous was a large part of his life along with his friends and family members. In addition, to his 2 sons and 3 grandchildren, Tom acquired Bonnie’s 2 sons and 3 daughters, and later 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Whenever the grandchildren visited or stayed with Tom and Bonnie, Tom delighted in dropping everything to take them off to the creek, rock hunting, sight-seeing or on adventures, much to their delight. It was normal to see them all coming home covered in dirt, hauling all manner of “treasures” and plumb tuckered out, only to do it again the next day. In 2000, Bonnie and Thomas took over the rural mail route in Keystone until retiring in 2014, making many long-term friends in the area. After retirement, they enjoyed gardening, building things, and their assorted pets and wildlife.
Thomas survived prostate cancer in 2005, bladder cancer in 2018, and had a stroke in December 2021. He was at home with Bella (their beloved little dog) and Bonnie and passed away as he had wanted, peacefully in his own home.
Tom is survived by Bonnie, Keystone; his sister Roberta Hunt of Monument, CO and her 3 children; son Dale of Pharr, Texas; David’s children Trevor (Kristina) of Blunt, SD and Zachary and Emily and daughter-in-law Kathy Piersol Baker all of Pierre as well as Bonnie’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his son David and brother-in-law Ken Hunt.
Family visitation will be held at 12 p.m. with service to follow at 1 p.m., January 12, 2022, in the Keystone Community Center with pie and refreshments following. Tom will be cremated following the service, with his ashes to be interred at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Pierre, SD, beside his son David as he wished.
Arrangements are under the care of Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, Rapid City, SD. A live service Facebook link will be available on the funeral home Facebook page for those unable to attend the service.
