Thomas Christensen, 73, of Fort Pierre, passed away at his home of natural causes on Sunday, January 22nd. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapel on Sunday, January 29th, with a time of sharing starting at 6 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 30th, at Isburg Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery. For those unable to attend the services, they can be viewed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

