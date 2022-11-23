Thomas Henley Harmon

Thomas Henley Harmon, age 79, passed on to his heavenly home on November 22, 2022. The funeral service will be on Wednesday, November 30, at 11 a.m. at Community Bible Church in Pierre, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial will be at 4 p.m. at Bethel Church Cemetery of Carpenter, SD.

