Thomas Olson, 73, of Pierre SD, died on January 1st at his home in Pierre after a long battle with many health issues. The family wishes to invite everyone to join them for a celebration of life service followed by a time of fellowship and storytelling at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 14th at the New Life Church in Pierre. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

