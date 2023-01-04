Thomas Olson, 73, of Pierre SD, died on January 1st at his home in Pierre after a long battle with many health issues. The family wishes to invite everyone to join them for a celebration of life service followed by a time of fellowship and storytelling at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 14th at the New Life Church in Pierre. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Tom was born in Montevideo, MN, on August 23, 1949, to Arnold and Ruth (Zimmerman) Olson. Shortly after his birth, Tom’s family moved to Aberdeen, SD, where he grew up and attended school, graduating from Aberdeen Central High School. After graduation he joined the Navy and served during Vietnam. After his service he returned to Aberdeen and attended Northern State College graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
After Tom graduated from college he moved to Illinois and worked as a stock broker. While in Illinois, he met Jill Bolton and they were married in Highland, IL, on January 8th, 1982. Tom was an adventurous entrepreneur who was never afraid of a challenge. Because of his larger-than-life spirit and work ethic he and his family moved many times opening new businesses along the way living in Texas, Wisconsin, Florida and finally back to Pierre where he owned and operated the Outpost Lodge and Big Tom’s Diner.
Tom enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, telling stories, gardening and watching his “sweet girl” Everlie.
Tom is survived by his better half and wife, Jill, to whom he was married to for almost 41 years. Tom and Jill were blessed with four wonderful children Heath, Kalie, Tieg and Codi (deceased) as well as his granddaughter Everlie O’Malley all of Pierre. He is also survived by his daughter Tanya (Dean) Tyska of Inverness, IL, and grandsons Dylan, Sam and his brother Bob (Cheri) Olson of Aberdeen.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and daughter Codi O’Malley.
Jill and the kids feel blessed that Tom brought them along on the exciting journey that their lives together had in store.
