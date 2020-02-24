Thomas “Tom” Francis Weber, 73
Thomas “Tom” Francis Weber, of Pierre, SD, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, in Sarasota, Florida.
Visitation will be 5:00pm to 7:00pm with a prayer service and rosary starting at 7:00pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Isburg Funeral chapel. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30am on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com
Tom was born on April 19, 1946, to Francis and Bernice (Derner) Weber in Mankato, Minnesota. He grew up and graduated high school in LeCenter, Minnesota. Tom married Karen Opp on February 8th, 1969, in Brookings, SD. They lived in Minneapolis, MN, for four years and Sioux Falls, SD, for 11 years. He was a manager of Cook Paint Stores at both locations. Tom relocated to Pierre in 1984 and was a financial planner with IDS/Ameriprise until 2005. Tom worked at Walmart in Pierre as a stocker after his retirement from financial planning.
Tom enjoyed being outdoors and he loved hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time on the water. Tom was also an excellent cook.
Tom is survived by his wife, Karen; his children, daughter-in-law Benita (Smith) Weber (wife of deceased son Chad) of Aberdeen, SD, Jennifer Weber and Todd Reistroffer of Sioux Falls, SD, Nathan and Jill Weber of Mitchell, SD; grandchildren Brianna Weber, Matthew Weber, Erin Reistroffer, Elizabeth Weber and Ian Weber; brothers Terrence “Terry” Weber, Michael “Mike” Weber, Francis “Frank” Weber, and Daniel “Dan” Weber and sisters Ann and Carolyn.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Bernice Weber; mother- and father-in-law Otto and Emmal Opp; his son, Chad Weber; a granddaughter, Taryn Weber; brothers-in-law Morris Opp and Ferdinand Opp.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Pierre/Ft. Pierre Rotary Foundation or S.s Peter and Paul foundations or charity of choice.
