Thomas "Tom" Roger Kotilnek, 77, of Pierre, SD, passed away at Avera St. Mary’s in Pierre on November 29, 2022. A visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. on Friday, December 2nd, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church followed by a 6 p.m. prayer service and rosary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 3rd, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Pierre.
Tom was born March 20, 1945, in Seattle, Washington, to Roger and Kathryn (Hoehn) Kotlinek. He grew up in Williston, ND, and graduated from Williston High School. He then moved to Fargo where he attended North Dakota State University. After attending college, he moved to Pierre in 1970 and worked as a serviceman for Montgomery Ward. Upon moving to Pierre, he met Cecelia Schofield and they were married on July 21, 1973, in Midland, SD. To this union three children were born Gina, Jason and Jon.
He owned and operated R&M Appliance in downtown Pierre for many years. Tom also had several other jobs during his lifetime working at Montgomery Ward, Sears, Ferding Electric, GFP and Leidholt/McNeely.
Tom was gifted with an ability to fix almost anything and in his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was exceptionally proud of his famous pepper plants. In addition, he loved political discourse with anyone willing to take him on. He was a strong-willed, hardworking, renaissance man. Tom loved to read books about military history and mathematics. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife Cecelia, Pierre, children Gina (Scott) Hickenbotham, Sioux Falls; Jason Kotilnek (Tyanne), Sioux Falls; Jon (Pati) Kotilnek, Pierre, grandchildren Max and Ben Hickenbotham; Abigail Kotilnek; and Thomas and Hanna Kotilnek. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Kathryn Kotilnek.
Memorials can be directed to the American Diabetes Association.
