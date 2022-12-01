Thomas 'Tom' Roger Kotilnek

Thomas 'Tom' Roger Kotilnek

Thomas "Tom" Roger Kotilnek, 77, of Pierre, SD, passed away at Avera St. Mary’s in Pierre on November 29, 2022. A visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. on Friday, December 2nd, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church followed by a 6 p.m. prayer service and rosary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 3rd, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Pierre.

