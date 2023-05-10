Timothy Gene Nordquist, 65, of Rapid City, SD passed away on May 6th, 2023 at home with his family. Services will be at 6 p.m. Friday May 26th at his home, with music, family, and friends. Sunday May 28th, there will be another gathering in Lake City, SD at his childhood home.
Tim was born the seventh child of James and Viola (Bagley) Nordquist on August 27, 1957. He was one of 11 children raised next to Cottonwood Lake in Lake City on the Coteau des Prairie of Marshall County. He was a man of the land, farming, hunting, fishing, and building until the day he left. He graduated from Britton High School, and then went on to SDSU getting his bachelor's degree in Agronomy. There, he met his first and only love, Dana Weischedel. They never left each other's side from that moment on. They celebrated 43 years together. Tim also had a way with words, being published in magazines with his hunting tales, and also poetry. He was an artist in landscaping and woodworking, building with his favorite medium - diamond willow harvested from his family farm.
They welcomed two “editions,” Volume 1 - NaTasha and 2 - Dane. He taught them about all the important things in life, how to build, hunt, cook, get their homework done, and how to be good parents. He then got to add even more “editions” to his library: Dane’s wife Melanie and his 3 children Keagan, Logan and Avacyn. NaTasha has 3 children, Azura, Ulysses, and Odessa. “GRRRRRampa” loved to share his knowledge with his grandkids and had been building a vineyard and winery with his oldest grandson Ulysses.
Tim and Dana opened their home to musicians and travelers from all over the world. Many nights were spent around campfires listening to guitars and fiddles. Tim was always one to volunteer any random visitor for help. Many of the features you’ll see on the property were aided by a new friend just traveling through. He had endless stories to share, and an affinity for anyone with red hair as he had. Nobody who walked through our door left without feeling at home. We will celebrate his life with music and stories at home, and then a fish fry and spreading his ashes in Cottonwood Lake. His wish for when he left this world was “to be fish food,” and be back in the lake that he loved with all his heart.
In lieu of flowers please come join us and pull weeds in his garden.
