Todd Holzwarth

Todd Thomas Holzwarth
It is with deep love and much sorrow that we mourn the passing of our beloved son and brother Todd Thomas Holzwarth, age 62.
Todd passed away at Maryhouse in Pierre, SD, the morning of December 7th, 2022, after a long fight with cancer. Todd had truly shown us his strength and determination it took to fight such a devastating disease.
Todd graduated from T.F. Riggs Senior High School in 1978 then continued his education at Western Dakota VoTech in auto mechanics. Todd enjoyed his "man cave" and spent numerous hours out in his shop coming up with some very creative ideas as well as fixing everything that broke down around the house. Todd added his special touch when he finished the remodel our basement at our current home.
Todd also enjoyed spending time working on motorcycles or assisting a friend in need, or designing and bringing to life his special and very creative ideas at home and to many homes in the Pierre and Ft. Pierre area, as an accomplished and respected Mason in his own company for many years always adding his special touches like the barnwood door designs that were absolutely brilliant. These will always be a beautiful tribute and remembrance of Todd as they are so beautifully designed and identified as his work.
Todd is survived by his beloved mother Theone (Toni) Holzwarth, Fort Pierre, SD, two Brothers and one sister: Jeff Holzwarth, Custer, SD, Terrence (Terry) Holzwarth, Castle Rock, CO, and Tracy Holzwarth, Ft. Pierre, SD. Our very special uncles & aunts: David & Marilyn Holzwarth, Yankton, SD, Robert (Bob) & Beth Holzwarth, Hazel, SD, Carolyn Stoll, Olympia, WA, June James, Hazel, SD, Thomas (Tommy) & Jackie Baxter, Watertown, SD, Carol & Kerry Wilde, Gig Harbor, WA, as well as many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins.
Todd is preceded in death by his beloved father, Harvey, as well as his beloved dogs and constant companions and best friends, Bo and Blue.
Todd will be laid to rest at Kellerton Cemetery, Hazel, South Dakota, next to his beloved father (Harvey) who passed away earlier this year. Funeral arrangements will updated on facebook after Christmas as funeral arrangements progress.
