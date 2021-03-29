Todd Michael Mahoney
Todd Michael Mahoney, 54, of Pierre, South Dakota, passed away on March 20th, 2021, after a battle with an illness. Funeral services were held March 26th, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Pierre, SD, with a reception afterward.
Todd was born on June 7, 1966, to Mary (Hohn) and Michael Mahoney in Denver, Colorado. After graduating from Parker High School in 1984, he went on to study electronics at Southeast Technical Institute.
In 1992, he met Michelle Jensen, and they wed in 1995, going on to have 2 children, Soren Michael Mahoney and Lily Marie Mahoney.
He is survived by his wife Michelle, 2 children Soren and Lily, mother Mary (Hohn) Mahoney, 3 siblings Kevin Mahoney (Moon), Lee Mahoney (Beverly) and Korena Chester (Terry). He is also survived by Michelle’s mom Shirley English (Charles) and siblings Melissa Ihnen (Robert), Susan Barnett, and Michael Jensen (Joann). Todd was also blessed with several nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.
A full obituary is available and condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
