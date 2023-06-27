Tommy Rose, 76, of Hayes died on Sunday, June 25th at his home of natural causes. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 1st at the First United Methodist Church in Pierre. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Tommy Wayne Rose was born on November 24, 1946, in Booker, TX, to Houston and Gladys (Castille) Rose.
He grew up in the Pierre and Hayes area graduating from TF Riggs in 1964. He owned a trenching and backhoeing business, providing a vital service to ranchers by installing water lines, water tanks, and septic tanks. His work ensured that both cattle and homes had access to water, a testament to his dedication to his community and the ranching lifestyle he loved.
His commitment to service extended beyond his business. Tommy was privileged to work alongside President Jimmy Carter to build homes in Eagle Butte for Habitat for Humanity.
Tommy was also an active participant in the Hayes Community Plays, directing several productions over the years.
In his youth, Tommy was a wrestler at TF Riggs and rode in the Bad River Suicide Ride for several years. These experiences shaped his character and his sense of toughness and perseverance.
Tommy had a variety of interests that kept him busy and engaged. He loved to play poker and was an avid reader. He also had a passion for flying, a hobby that allowed him to experience the world from a unique perspective. Above all, Tommy was a true cowboy at heart, embodying the spirit of independence and self-reliance that defines the cowboy ethos.
Tommy Wayne Rose will be remembered as a man of spirit, a handy problem-solver, and an interesting character who lived his life to the fullest.
He is survived by his brothers Bob (Margaret) Rose of Hayes, Bill (Barb) Rose of Ft. Pierre, and Pat Rose of Pierre. His sisters Peggy (Tom) Huber of Pierre and Janet (Mark) Perrenoud of Custer, nephew and business partner Aaron (Tammy) Rose of Ft. Pierre along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
