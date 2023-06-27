Tommy Rose

Tommy Rose, 76, of Hayes died on Sunday, June 25th at his home of natural causes. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 1st at the First United Methodist Church in Pierre. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

