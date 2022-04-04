Tony Lee Hillmer Sr.
Tony Lee Hillmer Sr, 61, of Harrold, SD, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 6th, from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, with a Time of Sharing beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tony’s memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 7th, at the Harrold Auditorium, with inurnment to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blunt, SD.
Tony was born on November 24, 1960, to Ivan and Alice (Jacobs) Hillmer in Pierre, SD. He grew up in Pierre and graduated from TF Riggs High School. He married the love of his life, Dawn Murphy, on August 25, 1979, and the couple first made their home in Pierre. During this time their first two children were born; Tonya and Darlene. They moved to Minot, ND, for 3 years and then Omaha, NE, for 10 years. While in Omaha they added 6 more children to their family through foster care, adoption and natural childbirth. The All American Hillmer family of 10 moved to Harrold and made their home in 1996. During his time in Harrold, Tony was grateful to become “Grandpa Tony” to many grandchildren. He relished in his grandfatherly duties which included taking the grandkids for snacks at the gas station, shooting BB guns, going fishing, giving them soda when moms weren’t looking and providing many miles of entertainment on the go-karts and boat rides.
Before Tony served as a Lieutenant with the South Dakota Department of Corrections, he served in multiple roles with the Harrold School District. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting coins and nature. He loved to travel with his family and has visited all 50 states and half of the Canadian Provinces. On any given weekend you could find him cheering on the Twins, Vikings and Huskers.
Tony is survived by his seven children: Darlene Hillmer, Liz (Damien) Julian all of Sioux Falls, Adam Hillmer (Samantha) of Spearfish, Michael Hillmer of Springfield, Sarah Hillmer, Rachael (Braden) Wullstein all of Sioux Falls and Tony Jr. (Allison) Hillmer of Connecticut, grandchildren: Malina Julian, Sunnie Julian, Malakai Julian, Beau Julian, Luthor Julian, Shaylynn Wullstein, Johnathan Wullstein, Devon Dunker, Michael Welch “Junior,” and Revan Hillmer. He is also survived by his mother Alice Hillmer of Harrold, his siblings: Jim Hillmer of Lignite, ND, Marge (Bill) Stuwe of Pierre, Pam Dillon of Hay Springs, NE, Brenda (Bob) Redden of Pierre, Bonnie Erdelt-Hillmer of Hemphill, Texas and Connie Hirsch of Pierre as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
Tony was preceded in death by his wife Dawn, daughter Tonya Hillmer, and his father Ivan.
