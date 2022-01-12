Twila Baade, 55, of Pierre, died on Tuesday, January 11th, at Kelly’s Retirement in Pierre. A family and friends’ remembrance and gathering will be held in Twila’s honor on Saturday, January 15th, at Jody’s house (308 E. 5th Ave. in Ft. Pierre) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Twila Jean Baade was born on August 19th, 1966, to Fred and Bonnie (Frost) Baade in Pierre. She grew up in the DeGrey area and graduated from T.F. Riggs in Pierre.
In 1986 she married Muryl Paxton and made her home in Pierre where she worked for Oahe Inc as a Direct Support Supervisor and had an in-home daycare for 7 years. She also worked as a manager at Cowboy Country until she could no longer work because of her health.
She was the type of person who always wanted to help others above herself and she was named the Direct Support person of the year by the State of South Dakota in 2010 for her work at Oahe Inc. She enjoyed playing softball, darts, childcare and especially being a part of the Special Olympics as a support person.
She is survived by her children Brittany Paxton (Slone Waldrop), Trevor Paxton (Ashley and girls), Timbar Wright (Macy), her grandchildren Maximus Stanek, Kayleigh Ray Paxton and her dog Bob Marley all of Pierre. She is also survived by her dad Fred Baade and sisters Nancy Ponton, Nila (Art) Hacker, Norine (Dave) Riis, Renee Baade, Connie (Ron) Fehrman, Jody (Shane) Clarambeau.
She was preceded in death by her mother Bonnie, twin sister Tina Jo, sister Lorrie, special uncle Darrel and special aunt Elenora Carrol.
To plant a tree in memory of Twila Baade as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.