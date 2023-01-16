Ty Green

Ty Green, 31, of Fort Pierre, SD, died Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Service information

Jan 19
Visitation
Thursday, January 19, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Isburg Funeral Chapels
439 S. Pierre St.
Pierre, SD 57501
Jan 19
Prayer Service
Thursday, January 19, 2023
7:00PM
Isburg Funeral Chapels
439 S. Pierre St.
Pierre, SD 57501
Jan 20
Funeral Service
Friday, January 20, 2023
2:00PM
Fort Pierre Congregational Church
Main Street
Fort Pierre, SD 57532
