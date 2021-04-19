Valjean Boe
Valjean Boe, 60, of Pierre, SD, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Marshall County Healthcare Center in Britton, SD, after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
A funeral service will be on Saturday, April 24th, at 11:00am at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre, with visitation for one hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend the service can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com at the top of Val’s obituary page.
Valjean was born on June 29, 1960, to Marvin and Arlene (Baker) Bischoff in Imperial, NE. When she was two the family moved to Phoenix, AZ, where she grew up and graduated from West High School. Val then attended college, but before she graduated she found her passion elsewhere. She has fond memories of visiting the family farm in Nebraska and spending time with her grandparents. Val met Severin Boe on an airplane when they were both flying home to Phoenix. They were married and made their home in Phoenix. She worked as the store manager at Home Depot. This was a job she loved and where she honed her handyman skills. In 1994 they moved to Pierre. In 1996 Val began working in the office of the Secretary of State and has worked there ever since.
Val was very close to her children and active in their lives as well as the lives of their friends. She was a second mom to many. She was an extra “grandma” to her daughter’s godchildren, Everleigh and Easton. She loved the outdoors and especially loved gardening. She also spent a lot of time camping, fishing and hunting. She enjoyed crafting and could fix just about anything. She also enjoyed sewing, reading and movie nights with family. She volunteered for Paws Animal Shelter for many years and loved her grand dog Duke. She was his person.
Val is survived by her two children: Madeline Boe and fiancé, Aaron Beaner, of Britton and Severin Boe II and his girlfriend, Lacey Hepker, of Rapid City. She is also survived by her mother Arlene Bischoff of Lincoln, NE, her siblings: Jolee (Michael) Stebbins of Martin, GA, Deann (James) Markley of Mesa, AZ, Jason Bischoff of Pierre and Michael Bischoff of Montgomery, MI, as well as all of her honorary children.
Val was preceded in death by her father, Marvin, her sister Marilou Bischoff and two siblings in infancy: Janice Irene and Delbert Bischoff, and her daughter in infancy Darci Boe.
