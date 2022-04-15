{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}Veneta M. Roach{/h3}
Veneta M. Roach, 89, of Pierre, passed away at home on April 13, 2022. A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Feigum Funeral Home, with family greeting visitors from 9-10 a.m. Veneta will be laid to rest at Thomason Cemetery in Wayne City, IL. Veneta’s service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.
Veneta Marie was born at home to Verne and Hazel (Wisley) Rawls on December 12, 1932, in Hamilton County, IL. Following her graduation from Wayne City Community High School in Wayne City, IL in 1950, she went to work for First National Bank in Wayne City, where she remained until 1962. On December 11, 1952, Veneta married George “Clifford” Kittle. To this union were born two sons Randy Leon and Keith Clifton. Clifford passed away in 1966. On August 15, 1971, Veneta married Carl Roach. Carl and Veneta retired after faithfully serving the Lord in a variety of locations throughout their ministry.
Veneta was a dedicated wife, mother and servant of her Savior. She enjoyed quilting, needle point and cooking and baking for those at her table.
Veneta is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Carl Roach; sons: Randy (Kamala) Kittle of Pierre, SD and Keith (Kris) Kittle of Fort Worth, TX, grandchildren: Makayla, Ryley, Rachel, and Megan; great grandchildren: Abbygail, Joshua, D.J., Lilianna, Travis, Ariana and Annabelle; brothers Leroy “Paul” Rawls, Herman Rawls, and a host of extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Isaac Rawls, sister Lela “Ruth” (Rawls) DeFrates, husband Clifford and grandson Ian Patrick Kittle.
