Verlaine Hazel (Boss) Humphrey, 85

Verlaine (Boss) Humphrey age 85 of Fort Pierre passed away Tuesday morning January 5th, 2021.
Funeral services are pending.
Verlaine Hazel (Boss) Humphrey was born June 17th, 1935, to William and Mamie Boss. She grew up and attended grade school in Clark, South Dakota. She married Allen Humphrey April 13, 1959 and they had one son, Allen E Humphrey.
Verlaine worked as a waitress in several restaurants for many years in towns she lived in. She also worked at K-Mart in Pierre.
Verlaine was a people person, she would be helpful to everyone. She enjoyed reading, coffee time with friends, visiting with family, and travels with Allen on their motorcycle.
She will be sadly missed by her husband, Allen of Ft. Pierre, her son Allen E. Humphrey and wife Anna of Bismarck, North Dakota; four grandchildren, Sandi (David) Helm of Fargo North Dakota; Ronnie Machon of Stratford, South Dakota; Cody (Camille) Humphrey of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Travis (Tessa) Humphrey of Lincoln, North Dakota. Three great grandchildren, Emily and Elleah Humphrey and Aiden Machon. One sister Delores (Boss) Yeager of Foley, Minnesota.
Verlaine was preceded in death by her parents William and Mamie Boss, her mother-in-law Hazel Musser, one sister Burdette Borshell, one brother Marvin Boss, and one great grandchild Cooper Machon.
Cards and Memorials can be sent to Allen Humphrey, Box 144 Ft. Pierre, South Dakota 57532.
