Vern Dockter, age 78, of Pierre, South Dakota, passed away on October 9th , 2021, in Rochester, Minnesota. Funeral Chapel with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 16th, at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre.
Vern was born on May 30, 1943, to Christoph and Louise (Weisenburger) Dockter in Ashley, North Dakota. Vern grew up in Danzig, ND, where he went to school through the eighth grade. Vern completed his GED later in life. In 1962, Vern moved to Fort Pierre, SD, where he went to work for Ray Rathbun and later owned Vern’s Standard for two years. He then went to work for the State of South Dakota in charge of HVAC systems for all of the capital complex and after 37 ½ years retired on June 5, 2005.
On November 30, 1962, Vern was united in marriage with Janice C. Jung. Vern and Janice were blessed with three children Bryan, Kim, and Jackie.
Vern enjoyed hunting, especially deer hunting with his kids and grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing, and trapping. For many years, he loved to put up hay, and he did have a few cows along with some pigs. Butchering day was a full weekend event and ended with some of Vern’s famous pork sausage. When Vern retired, he played golf with a group called “The Pink Flaggers,” of which he enjoyed and loved every minute. Christmas was his favorite holiday when all the kids would come home, and the house was full of kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He spoiled the kids with his homemade ice cream.
Vern is survived by: his wife Janice of Ft. Pierre, Bryan (Pam) Dockter, Pierre, SD, Kim (Becky) Dockter, Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Jackie (Shane) Mattheis, Pierre, South Dakota. Grandchildren: Melissa (Jesse) Hertz, Rapid City, South Dakota, Christopher (Teresa) Dockter, Pierre, South Dakota, Cody (Bridgitt) Mattheis, Pierre, South Dakota, Tyler (Kirstyn) Mattheis, Pierre, South Dakota, Jeremy (Chelsea Spring) Dockter, Washington D.C., Jordan (Taylor) Dockter, Brandon, South Dakota. Great Grandchildren: Sophia, Tenley, Berkley, Kasiya, Elizabeth, Carson, Hattie, Haiden and Amelia (soon-to-be). Two brothers Donnie (Shirley) Dockter, Ashley, ND and Terry (Linda) Dockter, Pinedale, WY. In-laws Bob (Connie) Jung, Eureka, SD, Donna (Ron) Bieber, Coppell, TX, Kathy (Dennis) Heilman, Eureka, SD, and Debbie (Scott) Newman, Sheridan, WY.
He was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law William and Hilda Jung and his brother Milton Dockter.
