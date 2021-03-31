Vern Edward Armstrong, a loving family man and devout follower of Christ, left us on March 29, after an intense battle with COVID-19.
Born in Julesberg, Colorado, on September 23, 1952, Vern was welcomed into the world alongside his twin brother Vaughn. Vern and Vaughn were the youngest of five children born to Eugene and Irene Armstrong. Vern’s sisters JoAnne, Jan Sue, and Barbara doted over their new baby brothers. Vern often said that he and Vaughn were never afraid of anything because they had each other. When Vern was twelve, the Armstrong family relocated to the Midland/Hayes farming community. Vern and Vaughn attended T. F. Riggs High School in Pierre. Boarded out and left unsupervised, the boys discovered their love for fast cars and back roads.
Vern’s world forever changed when Vaughn was accidentally shot and killed in a hunting accident in 1970. This event created a hole in Vern’s heart that would be mended years later through his relationship with Jesus.
In 1986, Vern married the love of his life and his best friend, Hope Harrison Higgins. Through 35 years of friendship and faith, they were inseparable to the end. Together they had three children, Adam Eugene, Bailey Hope, and Harrison Rose. It was important to Vern as a conscientious father to instill in his children his deep faith in God. Vern was a gentle teacher who taught his children how to think, not what to think. Vern also had two children from a previous marriage, Sarah Gail and Kristin Patricia. His six grandchildren brought him incredible joy. Boat rides, ice cream, and snuggles were never so much fun.
As a farmer of nearly 60 years, he had a deep respect and love for the land. He always considered his tractor time a chance to recharge spiritually. Vern considered himself a steward of the land, a protector of the soil. After transitioning into crop insurance, he soon found it wasn’t a good day unless he got his hands dirty, leading to an enormous vegetable garden that he shared with friends and family throughout the years. His harvest was often turned into his famous pico de gallo which he also shares with you today.
With the creativity and passion of a mechanical engineer, Vern was known to draw, build, weld, repair, maintain, and produce dozens of original metal creations. He wasn’t limited by preconceived notions; finding a solution was always the driving force.
Vern had such a trusting relationship with his Savior that he managed to work into every conversation a witnessing aspect. No matter the topic, he was driven to incorporate his faith and its power to change a life. He was known to wake up every single day and say, “One day closer to Jesus.”
Prayer Service and Fellowship, Thursday, April 1, 5-6:30 p.m., at Capitol Heights Baptist Church. Funeral Service, Friday, April 2, 11 a.m., with luncheon to follow at Capitol Heights Baptist Church. A Live Stream of the funeral will be posted by Isburg Funeral Chapels at the top of Vern’s obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. Burial will follow at a later time.
Vern’s family asks that guests wear a mask and bright colors. Vern requested that this be a celebration of his heavenly birth. Condolences can be sent to the family’s home.
