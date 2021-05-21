Vernon Leo Nesheim
Vernon Leo Nesheim, 69, passed away 4/13/21 at Avera Mary House, due to complications of cancer.
Born in Philip, Haakon County, and lived in Pierre most of his life. Attended T.F. Riggs High School. Worked at Ramkota 20-plus years.
He leaves behind sister Irma, two nieces Holly and Angel, nephew Brandon, and a long time special friend Betsy of Pierre. Parents are deceased.
He was cremated. Due to Covid, pending services and ash dispersal will be at a later date.
