Vernon Leo Nesheim, 69, passed away 4/13/21 at Avera Mary House, due to complications of cancer.

Born in Philip, Haakon County, and lived in Pierre most of his life. Attended T.F. Riggs High School. Worked at Ramkota 20-plus years.

He leaves behind sister Irma, two nieces Holly and Angel, nephew Brandon, and a long time special friend Betsy of Pierre. Parents are deceased.

He was cremated. Due to Covid, pending services and ash dispersal will be at a later date.

