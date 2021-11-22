Vernon LeRoy Bump
Vernon Bump, 83, of Sioux Falls formerly of Pierre died on Thursday, November 18th at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 28th from 5-7 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapel with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 29th at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre at 11 a.m. with burial the following day at 11 a.m. (mst) at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City. For those unable to attend the service it will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Vernon LeRoy Bump was born on January 13, 1938, to James D. Bump and Iva Jane (Davis) Bump in Rapid City, South Dakota. He was baptized and confirmed in the Presbyterian Church and attended Wilson Grade School, Rapid City Junior High, graduating from Rapid City Central High School in 1956. He attended one year at SDSU, before transferring and graduating from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in 1961 with a B.S. degree in Geological Engineering; he became a Licensed Professional Geotechnical Engineer. He proudly served the great state of South Dakota with the Department of Transportation for 40 years. After retirement he continued to work as a Registered Professional Geo-Tech Engineer for American Engineering and Testing. He also served as a member and past chair of the Pierre City Planning and Zoning Commission.
Throughout his career, he continued his learning. He often shared his knowledge with others, whether it be local residents of the community, presenting professional papers in SD or nationally. Vernon often presented at various clinics and symposiums for professional organizations such as the National Highway Geological Symposiums, Northwest Geotechnical Engineers and the Shallow Exploration Drillers Clinics. He has led many of the major projects with bridges, tunnels, retaining walls and landslides throughout South Dakota. He was well respected throughout the state of SD, nationally, and by many within his local community. Vernon has received honors including the SDSM&T Medallion Award, “Mr. Northwest Geotech” in 1999 and 2000, Best Presentation at the Northwest Geotechnical Engineers Workshop in 2000, South Dakota Department of Transportation Hall of Honor in 2003 and the 2013 Guy E March Medal Recipient from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology Alumni Association. He served two terms on the Alumni Board, became a lifetime member in 2008. Vernon organized and loved to attend the SDSM&T Alumni gatherings. He Loved his alma mater SDSM&T and Theta Tau fraternity brothers.
Blessed for sharing a full and happy life with Vernon, is his bride, Gloria Ann (Imsland) Bump. They grew up across from each other on Brookside Drive, as teenagers their love story began. They married in Rapid City in 1960. To this marriage were born: Deborah Bump Hepper (John Hepper) Sioux Falls, Craig Bump (Anita Baker) Pierre and Renee Bump Lehr (Rev. Gregory Lehr) Sioux Falls.
Vernon and Gloria stayed busy following children’s and grandchildren's school activities and enjoyed traveling, especially back home to his beloved Black Hills. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, proud to meet others as Vern, child of the one true King. He was blessed through his faith, and in later years witnessed to many through his favorite verses and life’s experiences. Vernon loved hobbies: cooking, bird watching, love for nature, gardening, fishing & boating. His passion was music, dancing, family & friends, and of course his love for geology and rocks. Vernon played an active role in organizing Capitol City Little League Baseball and volunteered for the Boy Scouts. Vern took dance lessons before his first travel Cruise. Thereafter he and friends organized a group “Just for the Fun of It” dance group for the Pierre/Ft. Pierre communities. Many dances were held, great music and much joy.
Vernon is survived by his wife, Gloria, children (listed above) and grandchildren: Caitlin Hepper Logan (Jeff) Sioux Falls; Matthew Bump (Jenna Baltzer Bump) Sioux Falls; Eric Hepper (Mary) Pine, Colorado; Alyssa Bump (Dan Etzkorn) Pierre and Regan Lehr, Sioux Falls; Great grand-daughter Zoey Logan. Sister-in-law, Connie Bump; Nieces, Jennifer (Bump) Kurash, Lori Kamppi; Nephews: Rev. James Bump, Calvin Kamppi, and Jerry Kamppi. Departed before him were his parents Dr. James D. Bump, Iva Bump Laval, and step-father, Dr. William Laval, brother James Bump, grandson, Tyler Hepper; his parents-in-law, Torjus Imsland and Eva (Mehlberg) Imsland), brother in-law Dale Imsland, sister in-law Carol Kamppi and husband Ken Kamppi.
Vernon was so invested in mentoring young minds and engineers in training. In lieu of flowers, memorials will go to an SDSM&T Endowment fund OR Faith Lutheran Endowment fund. It was his wish to develop a scholarship for SDSM&T students.
