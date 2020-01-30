Vernon Lohman, 93, of Pierre, SD, died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.
Funeral service will be at 10:00am on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, with visitation for one hour prior to services. Interment will take place at 2:00pm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Scandanavian Lutheran Cemetery near Bath, SD.
Vern was born on October 12, 1926, in Aberdeen, SD, to Ben and Blanche Lohman. Vern grew up in Aberdeen, SD, and attended Aberdeen public schools and graduated from Aberdeen Central High School. Vern enlisted in the United States Navy after graduating from high school. After his service in the Navy, Vern earned a Masters Degree in Administration.
He was united in marriage to Dorothy Dixon on August 10, 1948, in Aberdeen, SD. They lived in Ipswich, Webster and Pierre where Vern worked in school administration and real estate, and eventually they owned and operated Riddles Jewelry Stores.
Vern enjoyed spending time and visiting with friends and family and his time working at their stores in Webster and Pierre. He was an outdoorsman and was a very active fisherman.
He is survived by his son Tim of Pierre; three grandchildren: Blake (Phuong) Lohman, Nic Lohman and Lydia Johnson, and Deni (Shane) Hollingsworth Lohman; and one great-grandchild Lola Hollingsworth.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Dorothy; and son Todd.
Online condolence may be written at https://www.isburgfuneralchapels.com/
