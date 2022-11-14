Vernon Thorson
Vernon Stuart Thorson, 64, of Fort Pierre, SD, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his home following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
At 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17th, the pedestrian bridge crossing the Bad River in Fort Pierre will be lit purple in honor of Pancreatic Awareness Month. Visitation will follow from 6:15-7 p.m. at the Fort Pierre Community Youth Involved Center with a time of sharing at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre, SD, with Pastor Craig Wexler officiating. Funeral will be live streamed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. Burial will take place at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre.
Vernon Thorson was born on March 13, 1958, in Pierre, SD, to Omund and Sylvia (Haugen) Thorson. Vernon was born in Pierre and grew up north of Hayes along with his four siblings. He attended Rural Stanley County Country School and graduated from Riggs High School in 1976. Vernon married Susan Davis in 1979, and they were blessed with two children, Amy and Lee. In 2000, he married Holly Glines and gained his three step-children Joey, Adam and Meagen.
After high school Vernon worked for Morris Irrigation. He later worked for Norm Nystrom and then worked in the water department for the City of Pierre. He began working for the City of Fort Pierre on February 2, 1998, and began a career that would lead to his becoming City Superintendent. Vernon took a great deal of pride and ownership in his job. He set a high standard of excellence and strong work ethic. He built a team that is second to none, setting safety and longevity records and providing the city with efficient, consistent and quality maintenance.
Vernon had a deep love for agriculture. He farmed and ranched part time on the side after hours of his normal jobs throughout the years. He also had a trucking business he was very proud to own and operate in the community helping haul grain and livestock for his fellow neighbors and great customers over the years. Trucks and trucking were very near and dear to his heart. He loved talking trucks to anyone that would listen. It seemed he would research trucks for hours at night and could tell you what truck was for sale at any point within a 1000-mile radius.
He was always willing to help anyone at any time with a project. Vernon owned a custom harvesting business for the better part of the last 15 years where he employed a great and loyal crew. He loved to be in the combine at every chance he got. He was a great teacher and always made sure the job was done right and his crew was respectful to the land and owner.
He was a pillar to the Fort Pierre community and was always doing something to better it. He had a great love for the community and wanted Fort Pierre to be a place for everyone to live and enjoy. In 2011, Vernon played an instrumental role during the Ft. Pierre flood. Vernon put in endless hours organizing crew members and helping to plan and organize the levies that saved the community that he held near and dear to his heart. He took charge and his team who followed him with great attitudes and willingness to take on any crazy ideas he had. He was an active board member of the Pat Duffy Community Center for over a decade, where he was part of many things like Trader Days, Race for the Roses, Country Cookin, and other community dinners and picnics. He loved the Fourth of July, and for the past 24 years, he organized and supervised the parade in Fort Pierre. This task was one of the most important events every year to Vernon and he was always trying to better it every year for the community.
Vernon also loved to attend any function or sporting event his family was involved in. He loved to go watch his grandkids sporting events or any other events they were part of, He would attend events of friends family members as well. He also took part in many friends and family holiday gatherings. Vernon always seemed to be the life of the event wherever he went. He even seemed to be right at home at the kids table and probably preferred it that way. He was a great friend and mentor to many and will be sadly missed.
Vernon is survived by his children, Amy (Patrick) Olson, Lee (Briana)Thorson and Jamie Myers; step-children, Joey (Shanna) Montana, Adam Montana, and Meagen (Josh) Montana; grandchildren, Kali Jo Olson, Bryson, Silas and Oakleigh Thorson, Tommy Hayes, Trey (Tayia) Montana, Kaden Montana, Lincoln, Chase, Jacob and Sheridan; brothers, Stanley Thorson, Lyle (Linda) Thorson and Doug (Mary) Thorson and sister, Kathleen (Degan) Poss. He was preceded in death by both of his parents.
A very special Thank You for the love, comfort and care Vernon received from the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Avera and the Helmsley Center.
In lieu of flowers the family would like memorials to be directed to the Pat Duffy Community & Youth Involved Center, PO Box 215, Fort Pierre, SD, 57532.
