Vickie Lynne Maskovich, 70
Vickie Lynne Maskovich was born to John and Shirley (Coull) Varilek on August 9, 1949, in Pierre, South Dakota. Vickie graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in May of 1967.
Vickie married Mike Maskovich in Pierre, South Dakota on June 27, 1970. To this union three children were born, Bradley James, Stephanie Jo and Jerid Allen.
Vickie worked at various local businesses including Vilas Drug, Gambles and Maryhouse. After having children, Vickie did in-home daycare and private home health care which afforded her the opportunity to be home with her children. She really enjoyed doing private home health care until 1999, when she was required to retire early and slow down due to health issues. To pass her time, she helped take care of her grandchildren whenever possible which she thoroughly enjoyed.
Her hobbies included driving out to the Oahe Dam with Mike to take pictures of the bald eagles, as well as watching the different types of birds, enjoying the feast she provided in her back yard with the hope of spotting a hummingbird or two. Vickie disliked the cold and snow of Winter and as Spring was near, she would be on the lookout for the first robin ... and it didn’t take long for her kids to know as soon as one was spotted. She also enjoyed camping, and seeing what kind of treasures she could find at local thrift stores.
She was always concerned about her two beloved dogs, Bindi and Daisy, especially while she was in Sioux Falls receiving treatments. She had a huge heart and was always thinking about other people’s needs and putting them first.
Vickie is survived by her husband Mike of 49 years, her three children Brad (Sarah) Maskovich of Pierre, Stephanie (Jon) Briggs of Pierre, and Jerid (Jeanine) Maskovich of Rapid City; grandchildren, Connor (Sam), MaKayla, Shelbi, Sierra, Ashlyn, Kyleigh and Brayden; four great-grandchildren (with fifth on the way), and three step-grandchildren; her mother Shirley Varilek and siblings Terry, Tim, Kathy and Greg along with numerous nieces and nephews and many special friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Varilek and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and her one of a kind dachshund, Bailey.
Vickie’s family will be greeting visitors from 12:00pm — 5:00pm, Friday, March 20, 2020 at 407 S Buchanan Ave, Pierre, SD
Condolence may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
