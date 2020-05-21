Victor Michael Fosheim was born on July 17th, 1947, in Pierre, SD, to Pete & Viola (Hand) Fosheim and passed away on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, SD.
A private family funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, May 26th at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre with interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. The memorial service will be live streamed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. The family invites those who wish to attend the graveside committal to gather in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church during the service. Online condolences can be written at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
You can also show support by taking part in our “Together In Spirit” option. Please email your name and a message of support to togetherinspirit@yahoo.com and we will place it on a heart that will be attached to a chair at the service. The family will be able to read your heartfelt message and know that you are together with them in spirit.
Vic was the 11th of 13 children. He grew up on the family farm in Haakon County and attended the Little Eagle Country School as well as Midland Schools. Vic enlisted in the United States Marine Corps shortly after graduating from high school and served his country in Vietnam. While overseas, Vic became pen pals with Carolyn Wallis, a California girl, and they corresponded throughout his tour. The two met in person while he was stationed in Camp Pendleton, CA, and married in Claremont, CA, less than six months later. Following their wedding, Vic and Carol returned to the family farm to work and raise their family.
Vic enjoyed participating in horseshoes, silhouette shooting, hunting and fishing, archery, bowling and baseball. He also loved playing cards, chess, camping, checking the fields, tinkering at the shop, and picking wildflowers with the kids. Vic was humble … a man of few words, but when he spoke people listened. He was selfless and devoted to family and farm. Vic possessed a quiet strength and dignity, never complaining, despite years of illness. His kindness and humor endeared him to all who knew him.
Vic is survived by his wife, Carol, three children: Nicki (Kevin) Axtell, Denise Overweg, and Chris (Jeri) Fosheim as well as ten grandchildren: Cassie, Dillon, Sammie, Jackson, Katelynn, Eleanor, Sarah, James, Sawyer, and Jesse. He is also survived by siblings and in-laws: Peter T (Sylvia) Fosheim, Edith Fosheim Schofield, Jackie Fosheim, Judy (George) Fosheim Gerig, Gjertina (Orlyn) Fosheim Haug, Judy Fosheim, and Ruth (Lou) Fosheim Gassner.
Vic is preceded in death by his parents and siblings and in-laws: Thelma Jean (Mike) Fosheim Schofield, Pauline (Hank) Fosheim Schofield, Martin Schofield, Richard (Alice Mae) Fosheim, George Fosheim, Joe (Shirley) Fosheim, John Fosheim, & Roger Fosheim. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please direct memorials to the Mayo Clinic for research.
