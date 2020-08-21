Viola M. Campbell, 93
Viola M. Campbell, age 93, of Sioux Falls, SD, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls with family at her side.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with visitation on Monday, August 24, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to LifeScape.
Viola Marie Miller was born on Sunday, February 6, 1927, in Monroe, South Dakota, to Bill and Carrie (Mathew) Miller. Viola met her husband, Wessley Campbell, while working at a restaurant in Hartford, SD. They were married on July 10th, 1953, in Hartford and later moved to Sioux Falls where they lived and raised their family.
Viola and Wess enjoyed golfing at Par Mar Valley Country Club in Parker, SD, along with working together in their lawn and garden. Vi also enjoyed league bowling and was proud to hold multiple trophies throughout her bowling career. Playing Cribbage was another favorite pastime of hers.
Outside of her hobbies, Vi gave 22 years to Hy-Vee where she worked as a hostess before retiring in 2007. The pride and joy of Vi’s heart was spending quality time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She looked forward to family dinners, holidays, picnics and birthdays where the family would gather and celebrate.
