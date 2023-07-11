It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Yvonne Anne Watson of Irvine, California, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the age of 78 years.
Vonnie will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 57 years, Ken; children: Tara Bowers (Aaron) and Rani Rommelfanger (Richard); grandchildren: Adam, Sean, Cole, and Davis; brother, Roger Wagner; as well as numerous relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Janet Johnson and Marilyn Wagner; and her parents; Leo and Myrtle Wagner.
Vonnie was born in Douglas County, Minnesota, and grew up in Osakis, Minnesota. She graduated from Osakis High School and received her degree in special education from Minnesota State University Moorhead. In 1964, she met Ken Watson and they wed two years later. During their marriage, Vonnie and Ken lived in New Mexico; Florida; Pierre, South Dakota for more than 15 years; and Irvine, California for the past 38 years.
Vonnie was active in church and civic endeavors throughout her life and enjoyed entertaining with friends. Vonnie poured herself into her family and cherished their times of gathering and celebration. Vonnie will be remembered for her selflessness. The needs and desires of her children, grandchildren, husband, and friends always came before her own. She had a gift for loving others with her acts of service. She truly showed Christ’s love to others in this way.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on July 29, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4800 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine, CA 92604.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations in Vonnie’s name may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 (www.dementiasociety.org).
