W. Jean Beeman, 90
W. Jean Beeman, 90, of Ottumwa, formerly of Pierre, S.D., died at 3:09 a.m. December 15, 2020, on her husband’s 100th birthday.
She was born December 22, 1929, in Winner, S.D. She married Donald Beeman Sr. August 15, 1954, and adopted 3-year-old, Donald Jr.
Jean began her public service career in Washington, D.C. before returning to Winner for employment as Deputy Auditor in the Tripp County Auditor’s Office. In 1956, the family moved to Pierre, S.D., and Jean worked in the comptroller’s office. Over the years, Jean worked for Attorneys General, Frank Farrar, Gordon Mydland and Bill Janklow. Subsequently, she was involved in the establishment of the Kebach Criminal Justice Center, working there for many years. After Bill Janklow was elected governor, Jean worked in various capacities in his office until her retirement in 1985. After retirement, Jean and Don fished, traveled to visit children and grandchildren and maintained a residence in Mesa, Ariz.
Following her husband’s death in 1997, she lived in Pierre and Mesa with her snowbird friends. During this time, Jean became an investor and frequent visitor to granddaughter, Stacey and her husband, Mark Mancuso’s La Minestra restaurant. In 2014, she moved to Ottumwa, Iowa, to be under the watchful eye of nurse granddaughter, Tracy Hatfield. Jean enjoyed her life at the Haven until her passing.
Surviving are her sons, Donald Jr. (Janet) Beeman of Vermillion, S.D., and Jimmie Nicholson of Casper, Wyo.; her daughter, Phyllis Simmons of Ottumwa; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by son-in-law, Terry Simmons; daughter-in-law, Alice Nicholson; and her mother and step-father, Ora and Buzz Hill.
Her body has been cremated. Inurnment in South Dakota will be held at a later date.
Her family would like to thank the staff at the Haven for their wonderful care. Memorials may be made to the Activity Fund at the Haven.
Reece Funeral Home in Ottumwa is in charge of arrangements.
