Waldon Jewett, 55, of Pierre, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 12th, 2020, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. the day of the service. The service is open to the public and masks will be required for attendance. Burial will take place at the family cemetery near Promise, S.D.

