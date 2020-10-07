Waldon Jewett, 55
Waldon Jewett, 55, of Pierre, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 12th, 2020, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. the day of the service. The service is open to the public and masks will be required for attendance. Burial will take place at the family cemetery near Promise, S.D.
A full obituary can be found at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.