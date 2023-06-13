Wanda Fay Sweeney
Wanda Fay Sweeney was born in Presho, South Dakota on August 5th, 1935. She was the 4th of 7 children born to Emil and Ruth Halverson.
She passed away peacefully, with all of her children by her side, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls on Sunday, June 11th, 2023. Funeral services will be held at the Church of Christ the King in Presho, Thursday, June 15th at 1:30. Her final resting place will be next to her husband of nearly 60 years, Paul, at Holy Angels Cemetery in Presho. The service can be viewed at http://www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Wanda married her sweetheart, Paul, on Nov. 25, 1951 in Kennebec. They spent the next 60 years in Presho, where they raised their 6 children, built their business (Cen-Dak Builders), and immersed themselves deeply into their community and their church. Paul and Wanda worked together every day at both the Cenex station and Cen-Dak Builders. They were truly an exceptional team working together in business and in life! Wanda was involved in the Presho Commercial Club, the Presho Chamber, Jayceettes, Young Matrons Extension Club, Christ the King Catholic Altar Society, and St. Anne’s Study Club.
In 1991, after all of the kids were raised and out of the house, Wanda was missing all of the cooking, cleaning, and laundry, so she and Paul established "Sweeney's Bed & Breakfast" and ran it until January 2011. She loved cooking and visiting with her many guests over the years and especially their pheasant hunter friends who came year after year.
Surviving Wanda, are her children Paulette Haar, Hettinger, ND; Kirby Sweeney, Pierre; Larissa Sweeney (Sean Iyer), Seattle, WA; and Kelcey Sweeney (Jen), Sioux Falls. She was a proud Grandmother to Tara Haar, Hettinger, ND; Travis Haar (Christal), West Fargo, ND; Brandon Rivard, Sioux Falls, and Evan Rivard, Sioux Falls.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband Paul; son, Rocky; daughter, Darcie; daughter-in-law, Barb; brother, Lyle; sister, Beverly; her parents; and numerous other relatives and special friends.
The family requests memorials be directed to the Sweeney Catholic Church, c/o Lyman County Historical Museum, POB 518, Presho, SD 57568 & Dougherty Hospice House, 4509 S. Prince of Peace Place, Sioux Falls, SD 57103.
“She made broken look beautiful and strong look invincible. She walked with the universe on her shoulders and made it look like a pair of wings”.
