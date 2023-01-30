Wanda Rea Greving Jan 30, 2023 Jan 30, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wanda Rea GrevingWanda Rea Greving, 74, of Pierre, SD, went to her heavenly home, no longer in need of her broken earthly body, on January 27, 2023, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre.Wanda is survived by her husband James Greving, daughter and son-in-law Crystal and Jason Hanson, 2, grand-puppies and numerous friends.In honor of her final wishes, no funeral services will be held.Memorials can be made to your local hospice. To plant a tree in memory of Wanda Greving as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Glassware Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Pierre musicians take to Longbranch stage for punk show Pet cat perishes in Thursday mobile home fire T.F. Riggs High School second-quarter honor rolls The iPad Air Is $100 Off at Amazon Salma Hayek Wore a See-Through Fishnet Bikini Cover for 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Premiere Cowboys Fire Five Assistant Coaches in Wake of Playoff Ouster Down by the Old Missouri The first-place finish that almost wasn’t Sports Roundup Missing pieces hurt Buffs in Gregory loss
