Warren Hall, 86
Warren Hall, 86, of Pierre, South Dakota, passed away peacefully at home Sunday evening, Nov. 8, 2020, with one of his sons by his side.
A public visitation is set for 1-6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Feigum Funeral Home (masks will be required). His funeral service will be broadcast live at 9:00am, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at www.feigumfh.com. Interment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, South Dakota.
Warren was born to Claude and Susie Fern (Gillam) Hall on January 29, 1934, in Sturgis, South Dakota. Warren married MaryAnn Hawkinson and had four sons; Wayne, Darren, Myron, and Brendt. Following MaryAnn passing, Warren married Delcie (Gross) Schofield.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Delcie Schofield Hall; brother Claude (Shirley);sister Sharon (Joe), sons and families; Wayne (Lori), Darren (Lori), Myron (Nichole), Brendt, and grandchildren: Kaylyn (Jeremiah), Ryan (Kendra), Justus, Colton (Alyssa), Sunny, Taylor, Sage, Makayla, Trevor and great grandchildren: Lola, Carlie, Jericho, Jonah, William, and Landen. Delcie’s family: Daryl (Lisa) Schofield, Darla (Mark) Mayer, Davis (Ari) Schofield. Her grandchildren: Taylor, Kaitlyn, Sierra and Jackson. Brittanie (Joe), Matt (Taryn), Nate (Elise) Dan (Kelsey), Jacob, and Eliza. Delcie’s Mom: Rebecca; and sister Jolene (Jerry).
The family requests memorials instead of flowers or plants. Warren’s family would suggest contributions to Gideons International, First Baptist Church, or Countryside Hospice.
A full life story is available and condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
