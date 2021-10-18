Warren “Tiny” Sporer, 74, of Pierre died on Wednesday, October 13, at Avantara Long Term Care in Pierre. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 20, at Isburg Funeral Chapel at 10:30 a.m., with a viewing one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Pierre.
Warren Sporer was born on February 21, 1947, in Faulkton, SD, to Mike and Rilla (Carlson) Sporer. He lived in Faulkton for a short time before his parents moved to Pierre where he attended school and graduated from T.F. Riggs in 1966. After high school he attended college in Madison at Dakota State.
He married Verla Judd in Pierre. They made their home in Mobridge and Isabel before moving back to Pierre in 1976. Tiny farmed and worked for the City of Pierre with the Signs and Paint Department before working for the Parks Department towards the end of his career.
Tiny as he was affectionately known was a gentle man who loved God and people. Over the years he spent time always volunteering and working with children at the Boys and Girls Club and Pierre Indian Learning Center. He was a wrestling coach and a big supporter of wrestling and all Governor sports teams.
He is survived by his nephew Terry Sporer and too many friends to mention.
He is preceded in death by his wife Verla, brothers Gerald and Arlo and his parents.
