Wayde Archer Wieczorek

Wayde Archer Wieczorek, 25, of Fort Pierre, died on Friday, November 3rd, at Avera Mckennan Hospital in Sioux Falls as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Services are pending with Isburg Funeral Chapel.

To plant a tree in memory of Wayde Wieczorek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

