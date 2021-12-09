Wayde Archer Wieczorek
Wayde Archer Wieczorek, 25, died on Friday, December 3rd, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. After spending one week fighting in the ICU, he took his final breath with his parents and siblings by his side, and numerous more family and friends loving him from the waiting room and beyond.
Wayde was born on April 29, 1996, to Brian and Jeri (Archer) Wieczorek in Pierre, SD. He grew up in Fort Pierre and attended Stanley County High School, where he was active in football, wrestling, track, band and theater. After graduating from SCHS, he followed his big brother to Spearfish to try out college at Black Hills State University before determining it wasn’t for him. He returned home to work at his high school job, Pizza Ranch, before moving to Sioux Falls, SD, with friends. He has spent his time since then living and working in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, or most recently commuting between the two in order to spend time with those he loved dearly. Wayde could never sit still and loved getting messy in the dirt so his job in construction as a pipe layer was the perfect fit for him. He always liked to brag about how good he was at his job.
Wayde lived his life fast and to the fullest. From a young age, he was in love with the outdoors and was constantly on the go. Whether he was creating make-shift bike ramps or swimming at the pool for hours on end, he was always keeping himself busy. As he grew older, his adventurous personality never faltered. In high school, you would find him out chasing thrills: longboarding the biggest hills, jumping from bridges, sledding the steepest slopes, or driving fast in his mom’s old minivan with any number of friends and classmates. He had an infectious smile that always worked to his advantage. He knew how to push your buttons and test the limits regularly but he loved fiercely and opened his heart to many. He knew what was important to him and fought for those he loved.
On June 21, 2018, Wayde and Janey Schlepp were blessed 10 weeks early with their beautiful baby boy, William “Liam” Archer Wieczorek. Although their time together was cut too short, his and Liam’s relationship was beautiful to watch develop. Wayde loved Liam with all his heart and especially enjoyed the ordinary and extraordinary moments he spent with his son. Wayde passed on to Liam his love for being outdoors and always being on the go and enjoyed playing with him in their backyard, at the park, or anywhere else outside. He was working toward getting Liam more comfortable with his head touching the water during bath time — no doubt to get a water-loving boy who lives for the summers just like his dad. Their bond was special and Liam will never question how much Daddy loved him.
Wayde shared his short life with countless family and friends who loved him deeply. He is survived by his son, Liam Wieczorek of Aberdeen; mom Jeri Wieczorek (Wade Falor) of Fort Pierre; dad and stepmom Brian and Kim Wieczorek of Pierre; siblings Chad (Rachel Smith) of Columbia, SC, Kenna and Reid of Fort Pierre; Stepsiblings Drayton of Pierre and Mikayla (Austin Krier) of Sioux Falls; grandparents Sheron Archer of Gettysburg and Ron and Deanna Wieczorek of Mitchell; significant other Maddie Smith of Sioux Falls; and Liam’s mom, Janey Schlepp of Aberdeen. He is also survived by his long list of aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his great grandparents, his grandfather Stanley Archer, cousin Crystal Paxton, and Liam’s angel sibling that Wayde and Janey never met this side of heaven.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial account is being established to benefit Liam.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Time of Sharing beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 9th, in Padre Hall at St. John’s Catholic Church, Fort Pierre, SD. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 10th, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Pierre, SD, with interment to follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery, Fort Pierre. The funeral can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
