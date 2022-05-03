Wayne Douglas Godkin

Wayne Douglas Godkin, 80, passed away on April 24, 2022, in Rapid City, SD. 

Wayne “PeeWee” was born on September 14th, 1941, in Albion, Nebraska to Allen and Luella (Johnson) Godkin. He had one sister Dot Lee and five brothers Gary, Lance, Rick, Val, and Rory. The family moved to Mobridge, SD in 1957 where Wayne worked doing road construction.  

Wayne was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the United States Army between 1964 and 1966. He received two purple hearts for being wounded in combat. On December 10th, 1969, he married Kathy Boehler and together they had their son Cameron while living in Aberdeen, SD. Later he started Godkin Painting before moving to Pierre, SD where he worked at the Oahe Dam. He met Jennifer Dokken (Shilling) and had their first daughter Ryane. 

Wayne was no stranger in Pierre and was a friend to everyone he met. He enjoyed having coffee at his various spots, gardening, fishing, working on cars, watching Post 8 baseball, hanging out at Doggie Doos N Kitties Too with Teresa, and spending time with his grandkids.  

He was preceded in death by his parents and 5 siblings. 

He was survived by his children Cameron (Jenn) Godkin of Nampa, ID, Ryane Oliva of Rapid City, stepson Luke Dokken of Pierre, bonus daughters Streyle Williams and Kolbi Solberg both of Sioux Falls, brother Val Godkin of Mobridge, two sister-in laws Carol Godkin and Karen Godkin both of Mobridge and grandchildren MaKayla, Annistyn and Rory.  

A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 12th at the American Legion in Pierre, SD. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery, near Sturgis.

