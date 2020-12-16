Wayne E. Grubbs, 75
Wayne E. Grubbs, 75, of Lower Brule passed away December 14, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m., Friday, December 18, 2020, at Feigum Funeral Home.
Wayne Eugene Grubbs, age 75, of Lower Brule, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 20, 1945, to Orvie P. and Mary A. Grubbs in Dyersburg, Tennessee. Wayne was the second of three children and the only son. He graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in 1963 and then attended the School of Mines in Rapid City, S.D.
In May 1967, Wayne married the love of his life Catherine M. Doren and they celebrated 53 years together. They had two children Theresa Kay and Jeromy Alan.
Wayne began working for the State of South Dakota as part of the survey crew on the I-90 interstate project. He then went to the Bureau of Information and Telecommunications Division and worked as a Data Base Administrator. Several years later Wayne transferred to the Unified Judicial System. He proudly served the State of South Dakota for 41 years. After his retirement Wayne and Cathy moved to Lower Brule where he enjoyed living along the river.
Wayne was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to fish, hunt and camp with his family and lifelong friend Dennis Winters. “Walleye Wayne” Grubbs and Winters were a legendary team in the regional Walleye Tournament world. Wayne also enjoyed playing cards, golfing and looking for bargains on Ebay. He always had a story to tell and smile on his face. Family was especially important to Wayne. He never missed an opportunity to attend any of his grandchildren’s events or activities. He always gave them encouragement to work hard and to be better. Brea, Mitch, Caleb, Tallie and (great grandson) Maverick — you are grandpa’s greatest joy!
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Cathy, their children, Theresa (Bill) Long Turkey of Lower Brule and Jeromy (Cherlyn) Grubbs of Pierre; four grandchildren and one great grandchild; two sisters Sandy (Marrill) Bales and Jean (Karl) Hoeppner all of Pierre; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Orvie and Mary Grubbs, and stepfather Carl Getz.
In lieu of flowers a Memorial has been set up in Wayne’s name. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
